The Regina Pats are heading to the Western Hockey League eastern conference finals.

The Pats advanced after completing a series comeback by beating the Swift Current Broncos 5-1 on Monday night.

The Pats fell behind, giving the Broncos a 3-1 series deficit, but forced game seven after a pair of back-to-back wins over the weekend.

The Pats will face the winner of the series between the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Medicine Hat Tigers, which will be decided Tuesday.

​The Pats were on top throughout the game, taking a 4-0 nothing lead into the third period. It was the first time since game two of the series the Pats had such a resounding lead. They eventually won that game 6-2.

Sam Steel and Austin Wagner had a pair of goals while Filip Ahl also lit the lamp for the Pats.

Connor Chaulk scored for the Broncos.

Most games in the series had been close, with games one, three, four and five decided only by a single goal. Three of the first four games required extra time, with the Broncos picking up OT wins in all three. The Pats won game six by a two-goal margin.

The Pats defeated the Broncos in front of a sold out crowd, their sixth of the playoffs so far.

The Pats entered the playoffs with the top record in the Canadian Hockey League, amassing 112 points with a 52-12-7-1 record.