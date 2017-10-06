As the Regina Pats hockey team turns 100, a birthday bash has been planned for the team that will "never be forgotten."

That's according to Shaun Semple, president of the Brandt Group of Companies, who announced the plans from a podium set up on the playing surface at Mosaic Stadium Friday.

"We are the only team in the world of major junior hockey that can claim a 100-year history," Semple said.

As such, a "magnificent centennial celebration," known as the Regina Pats Homecoming Weekend, has been planned for Family Day weekend Feb. 16-19.

Semple billed the party as the "official kickoff" to the 100-day countdown to the Memorial Cup, set to be played in Regina in May 2018.

Two outdoor hockey games to be held at Mosaic Stadium are scheduled for the weekend. Former NHL players are expected to hit the ice for the All-Star Celebrity Classic on Saturday Feb. 17. The following day, the birthday boys are slated to take on their rivals, the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Over the same weekend, the hockey club plans to launch its own charitable foundation.

As well, Regina's Waskimo Festival is scheduled to be underway, with activities planned to be held at Mosaic Stadium and Wascana Lake.

More information about the weekend, including ticket information, will be released in the future, according to the club's website.