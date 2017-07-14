Friday is the last day people in Regina will be able to puff on a cigarette while sipping a pint on a patio.

The city's new smoking bylaw comes into force Saturday, banning smoking or vaping on any outdoor seating area at a bar or restaurant.

Under the new rules, people will also not be permitted to smoke within 10 metres of public buildings. Lighting up or vaping will also not be allowed on municipal-owned spaces — such as parks, playgrounds, and golf courses — or during outdoor festival and events.

The city is one of the last major centres in Canada to ban smoking on patios.

Many bars and restaurants in the city have already instituted their own patio-smoking bans without the official change. Only Q Nightclub and Lounge sought an exemption from city council to allow patrons to continue smoking on its patio, voicing concerns its members could be targeted if they have to search elsewhere for a place to light up.

Councillors denied that request.

To celebrate the new outdoor smoking rules, the Canadian Cancer Care Society is throwing a family-friendly bash featuring food and face painting outside city hall on Friday, starting at 10 a.m.