Your children might not be thrilled to receive a toothbrush or an apple when they go out trick or treating this week, but some parents in Regina say they've found some alternatives to candy that kids actually want.

Others have figured out ways to get rid of their children's sugary loot.

Marie Berwald is a local mother and holistic health educator. As she strives to have the healthiest possible family, she said she always feels conflicted when Halloween rolls around.

According to Berwald, synthetic dyes found in many pre-packaged treats can affect the behavior and metabolism in some children and excessive sugar feeds viruses and bacteria.

"I know how joyous it is for the kids to go out, how exciting it is to gather up all that candy," she said. "I want them to have the fun of the Halloween, but I don't want it to hurt their overall health."

To prevent her kids from being overloaded with sugar, she's adopted a new strategy: a candy fairy. It's like the tooth fairy, but children give up candy instead of their teeth. The 'candy fairy' then exchanges treat for a toy or cold, hard cash.

"It is a way to reduce the amount of sugar following Halloween," Berwald said.

A deadly risk

Another issue parents face over Halloween is allergies. According to Food Allergy Canada, as many as one in 13 kids have a food allergy.

The agency has started a national campaign, encouraging people to put out a teal pumpkin to signify that you are offering an allergy-friendly alternative. There are groups in both Saskatoon and Regina.

By painting a pumpkin teal, and you'll be letting trick-or-treaters with food allergies know that you're also handing out non-food items this Halloween. (rebekah_sue/Instagram)

What to hand out this Halloween

Some people have decided to give out treats that aren't related to food. Including stickers, toys and mini playdoughs.

The City of Regina now sells Healthy Halloween passes. They come in packages of 10 for $5 and are good for a free child admission to a public skate or swim.

The passes are available at Sportplex, North West Leisure Centre, and Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre.



Lastly, Comic Readers in Regina is offering packs of 25 mini comics for people to hand out when trick or treaters comes knocking.

Visit the group's Facebook page for a map of all the houses participating in the Teal Pumpkin movement.