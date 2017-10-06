A 20-year-old Regina man has been charged with trafficking heroin in connection with the apparent overdoses of three men at Regina provincial court in August.

The three men were being held in custody in cells at the Regina provincial courthouse Aug. 22 when they began to display signs of a drug overdose. Paramedics responded to the scene and the men were taken to hospital. All three men survived the incident.

Regina police said the accused was present just before the incident and allegedly made a hand-to-hand exchange with two of the three men who displayed signs of an overdose shortly afterward.

The accused was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin on Tuesday and made his first court appearance at Regina provincial court Wednesday.

He also faces a charge for breach of undertaking.