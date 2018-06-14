3 outdoor pools opening in Regina

Outdoor pools at three locations across Regina are opening Thursday.

The Dewdney Outdoor Pool and Maple Leaf Outdoor Pool open at noon and both will remain open until 8 p.m. The Massey Outdoor Pool opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

All three pools are scheduled to remain open until Sept. 3.

Regent Outdoor Pool is expected to open on June 28 while the Wascana Outdoor pool is slated for June 22.

Admission to Dewdney and Maple Leaf Pools is free during all operating hours. Individual entrance fees for other pools range from $3 for children to $7 for adults.

Admission to Wascana, Massey, and Regent Pools is free 7 to 8 p.m.

The swim schedule is subject to weather conditions.