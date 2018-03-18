The Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan (MCOS) is partnering with several arts organizations in the province to address racism.

The collaborations are focused around the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which is March 21.

MCOS has been hosting and partaking in events all month to highlight International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, but next week they will collaborate with organizations such as the Saskatchewan Orchestral Association, Regina Symphony and Summer Stage for various events.

The aim is to challenge racism and inspire conversation through the arts.

Rhonda Rosenberg, executive director of the Multiculteral Council of Saskatchewan, says the arts are a creative and powerful way to address racism. (Rob Kruk/Radio-Canada)

"I actually think that working through the arts is a really powerful and important way of dealing with social issues," said Rhonda Rosenberg, executive director of the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan.

"These are issues that have been around with us in humanity for a very long time. When we just keep doing the same things over and over, maybe we're not going to have any change," she said.

"I think we do need to be imaginative in our approaches to recognizing and rejecting racism."

One of the events takes place on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, in which Rosenberg will facilitate conversation between strangers.

"It is when we sit down face-to-face, talking to each other, that we can start to breakdown some of the walls that we think separate us," said Rosenberg.

The event has been titled Multiculturalism Through Music: A Shared Conversation and it includes and forum and musical performances by the cast of Regina Symphony Orchestra's South Pacific Production.

It is scheduled to take place March 21, 7:00 p.m. at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre in Regina.