The City of Regina is investigating an oil spill that saw approximately 1,000 litres leak onto a paved back alley.

The oil leaked from a tank owned by a local business in the city's north end on Sunday.

Some oil made it into a storm drain but it is unclear just how much. Nothing entered Wascana Creek, the city says.

Cleanup is ongoing.

It is unclear what caused the leak but investigation continues. The city says it is working with Environment Canada and the province's Ministry of Environment.