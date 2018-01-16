Less than a week after freezing rain fell in Regina, coating roads and sidewalks in ice, city residents have depleted the city's supply of sand — all 85 tonnes of it.

Typically residents will use less than half of that amount, 40 tonnes, in a year. Now the city has to use the fancy sand typically used for sanding roads, which is about six per cent salt.

"This year's weather has caused us to deplete our two-year supply of dry sand," said Norman Kyle, director of roadways and transportation, said in a news release.

The ice on the streets has been a nuisance to anyone who uses them and has caused an influx of city residents being taken to emergency rooms at the Pasqua and Regina General hospitals.

This week the city completed ice control in residential areas on Monday, while ice in alleyways was expected to wrap up Tuesday. Sandboxes will continue to be filled.

"We will be back to cycling through arterial and collector roads today," a city spokesperson said in an email.

To help make it a little easier, the city has provided sand in boxes across the city — but the reserves depleted too quickly. The city referred to the demand as "surprising and overwhelming."

Sand pickup locations can be found here. People are asked to take only what is required.