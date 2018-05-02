Saskatchewan NDP choose contender for Regina Northeast byelection

The Saskatchewan NDP voters have chosen their candidate to run in the upcoming Regina Northeast byelection, as Regina lawyer Yens Pedersen won the nomination on Wednesday night.

"This byelection is a chance for the people of Regina Northeast to send a message to the government that they are fed up with the Sask. Party paying for their mismanagement through cuts on the backs of the most vulnerable," said Pedersen in a statement, following his win.

Four other candidates had vied for the nomination, including Chris Gust, Carol Kos, Kuldip Sahota and Tina Vuckovic, with a large crowd turning out to Regina's Hungarian Club to deliver Pedersen the nomination.

Pedersen grew up on a farm near Cut Knife, Sask., and has worked as a lawyer in Regina over the past 20 years.

Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili said in a statement that Pedersen would be a strong voice in the legislature for the people in the riding.

"New Democrats packed the hall tonight and I know we'll be working hard every day from now until the by-election to elect this dedicated community leader."

Kevin Doherty, the former Saskatchewan Party MLA for Regina Northeast, announced in March that he would be leaving politics to pursue opportunities in the private sector. A byelection must be held within six months of his resignation to fill the vacant seat.