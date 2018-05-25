Saskatchewan Party candidate chosen for upcoming Regina byelection

Gary Grewal has been named as the Saskatchewan Party candidate in an upcoming byelection.

Grewal looks to regain the provincial government's control of the Regina Northeast seat, which was vacated in March.

The riding was formerly held by Kevin Doherty, the former provincial finance minister who chosen to leave politics for the private sector.

Grewal is currently president of the India Canada Association of Saskatchewan. He defeated Gwyn Tremblay for the nomination.

Regina lawyer Yens Pedersen won the NDP nomination for the riding earlier this month.

Regina Northeast will be the fourth byelection in the province this year.

The Saskatchewan Party swept three byelections in March for the ridings of Swift Current, Melfort and Kindersley.

A byelection has to be called within six months of an MLA vacating their seat.