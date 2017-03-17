Multiple people were arrested after a weapons call that led police to barricade the 700 block of Elphinstone Street Friday morning.

A SWAT team surrounded a home in the North Central neighbourhood at about 5 a.m. CST. Six people were arrested, some of whom have since been released after questioning.

The incident started after an apparent assault on an injured male in hospital Thursday night.

The street was blocked off for about three hours.

The scene is still being contained but traffic is being allowed back into the area.