Regina's Costco might be relocating farther east near Tower Road.

An application is being brought before the city's Planning Commission on Wednesday, proposing the store be moved from its current location at University Park Drive.

The move would see the store move about four kilometres farther east, to the site of an upcoming development known as the Aurora Subdivision. The site will also be home to a new movie theatre.

According to city documents, the proposed new location is currently used as agricultural land. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

The proposed new location would have more than 14,600 square metres of floor space.

City documents say the surrounding lands of the proposed new site are currently used for agricultural purposes.