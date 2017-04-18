Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said this year's budget shortfall won't be as difficult to address as next year's — and he thinks people realize the city is caught between a rock and a hard place.

City council will meet again Tuesday night to discuss the recently reopened municipal budget.

The city is facing a $10.3-million shortfall after the provincial government scrapped its grants-in-lieu program, which saw Crown corporations SaskEnergy and SaskPower make payments to cities.

Next fiscal year's shortfall will be larger, at $15.7 million.

"Next year, we don't know about revenue sharing. We don't know about grants-in-lieu," Fougere said. "And who knows what else [the province will change] in their budget next year."

Last week's meeting was adjourned after council discussed cost-cutting measures and heard from a variety of delegations. One discussion topic was an additional mill rate increase of 2.5 per cent.

"No one wants to see a tax increase," Fougere said.

Cost-cutting measures the city has proposed to alleviate some of the burden include reductions to community programming, such as the Playescapes program, and the closing of the Leslie Lawn Bowling Greens.

The provincial government has repeatedly suggested municipalities dip into their reserve funding to cover some of the shortfall but the idea has not received support.

Regina currently has $236 million in reserves, which the city says is earmarked for other projects and not for covering operating deficits.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. CST at City Hall.