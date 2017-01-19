City police in Regina have charged a 37-year-old Mountie with assault after a motorist was allegedly punched in the face.

The charge comes after an investigation into an incident outside the Regina International Airport back on Sept. 11, 2016.

Regina police said it's alleged a motorist got out of his vehicle, went to the vehicle behind his, then punched the other driver when he rolled down his window.

The victim told city police and they launched an investigation.

Cpl. Philippe Marcel Cleroux was arrested on Dec. 21, charged, and released on a recognizance to appear in provincial court on Jan. 30.

Police often inform the media when people are charged, but that wasn't done in this case.

"We don't typically do written news releases for a common assault," Elizabeth Popowich, a spokesperson for the police service, said in a written statement.

Popowich also said the accused "was acting as a private citizen" when the alleged assault occurred.

The RCMP said Cleroux is still on the job, working as an instructor at the RCMP training academy.

"The nature of the charges is considered not to be interfering with his work and his working status as an instructor at the RCMP Academy has not changed," the RCMP said in a written statement.

A Code of Conduct investigation has been initiated by the RCMP. Depending on the outcome, it could lead to disciplinary measures.