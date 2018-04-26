'Every baby deserves a pair': Regina mother making moccasins for NICU

Shayleen Goforth knows the pain of not being able to hold or touch your newborn.

Both of Goforth's children were born months premature. She and her partner Mitchell Sugar spent months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Regina's General Hospital after each birth.

Now she says she wants to give back to the NICU and help other parents who find themselves in a similar situation.

Goforth has started making beaded moccasins for babies in the unit.

She said she wants parents to know they aren't alone.

I just saw all the other babies and it just made me cry. - Shayleen Goforth

Goforth said she remembers how tiny her babies' feet were during their time in the NICU.

"I think every baby deserves a pair of moccasins. They are so special," she said.

Shayleen Goforth (right), seen here with partner Mitchell Sugar, is making baby-sized moccasins to give to families in the NICU at Regina's General Hospital. (Shayleen Goforth)

Her daughter Aubrey, now four years old, was born six-weeks premature and spent nearly two months there. When Aubrey was finally able to go home for the first time, she caught severe pneumonia. At one point Aubrey stopped breathing, but doctors were able to resuscitate her.

"She died in my bedroom. She was so tiny," Goforth said.

"She was so swollen from all the trauma of the doctors bringing her back. When we had to go visit her I just saw all the other babies and it just made me cry."

Mitchell Jr., the couple's son, is now three years old.

He spent a little over two months in the unit, due to bleeding in his brain.

Memories that still weigh heavy on both parents minds

Memories of their children's difficult early days are still vivid for the parents.

"It was tough both times. Seeing them in the incubator and having to go home at night knowing you can't take your baby," Sugar said. "I was just grateful they had the nurses they do, very loving and nurturing people."

For Goforth, the moment that stands out is the first time she could hold her son.

"I was so happy. My heart started pounding, I was scared. Like what if I hurt him, he was so tiny, but I was also so happy."

So small they fit in the palm of your hand

Goforth holds a moccasin in the palm of her hand. (Shayleen Goforth )

The moccasins Goforth is making are about three inches long and are completely beaded with pink sparkling beads for the girls and blue and yellow for the boys.

Goforth credits her culture for getting her through those tough times. She said she will place a small bundle of sage, which is considered a sacred plant meant to heal and cleanse, within every moccasin.

"I use sage to smudge and to pray, it is good healing for you. It makes you feel better. When anyone wears moccasins, we always put some in the soles to keep them safe." explains Goforth.

Goforth contacted the NICU at Regina's General Hospital and was relieved to find out the moccasins will be accepted.

"[They] seemed pretty thrilled to hear what I was doing," said Goforth

She is now in the process of getting the material together. She posted about the project on Facebook and was contacted by other woman who want to help.

Goforth said this is just the beginning of a long term project for her.

"As long as I am breathing, I would hope to keep this going for the babies," she said

She plans on delivering the first batch of completed moccasins later next week.