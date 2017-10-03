A Regina mother who has spent roughly half her life battling an eating disorder is speaking openly about her struggle and turning her recovery into a new Facebook group for parents to share kid-friendly recipes and healthy attitudes toward food.

'What will the Kids Eat?' is a "judgment-free place to share recipes," said Katherine Levey, the group's founder.

"I don't want to label the group as 'healthy,' or 'good.' I'm very anti-diet culture, and I wanted to make a safe diet-free space parents could share tips for getting kids to actually eat their meals."

'The scale was a complete addiction'

Levey said she knows first hand how destructive diet talk can be, which is why she's working hard to make sure her two young children "can eat freely without guilt."

"I had an upbringing that was very health-focused, and weight-focused, and I can remember from such a young age having such negative thoughts about my body."

She said those thoughts, combined with abuse during her childhood and a bitter divorce, led her to develop an eating disorder as a young teenager as a coping mechanism. She began obsessively restricting her food intake as well as purging.

"The scale was a complete addiction for me. I would sneak out of school during classes just to go weigh myself at home," she said.

She added she was relying on self-harm to manage her emotions.

Though Katherine made a conscious decision to try and recover nearly seven years ago, she says it's still a constant journey. (submitted by Katherine Levey)

At 17, Levey hit rock bottom.

"I was kicked out of my house because I had younger sisters, and they were seeing inappropriate behaviours, and my mom didn't know how to deal with that."

After spending a few months living her car, Levey got into low-income housing, but her eating disorder and self-harm worsened.

However, at 20, Levey had her first child, and she knew something needed to change.

"I made a commitment to go 'scale-free,' and finally admit that I had an eating disorder."

Although it would be a few years before Levey sought psychological and psychiatric help, she credits ditching the scale as the biggest milestone in her journey toward recovery.

"Despite all of the work I do, I can't say I've been purge-free or restriction-free for a huge length of time, and that's OK, it will come in time, but being scale-free is that one thing I have to hang on to.

"Remembering how I beat that addiction that seriously controlled my life for years, I am given strength."

'I felt I needed to go public'

Four years ago Levey had her second child, and decided it was time to open up about her struggle.

"It was a huge decision, and it was very hard because there is so much stigma around it, and that's one of the reasons I felt I needed to go public."

Levey started posting messages on her Facebook page, detailing her journey.

She said the response has been incredibly positive, and that she regularly gets messages from people describing their own struggles and saying how helpful it is to see someone else opening up.

"I think that people being honest with their recovery, even when it's messy, really helps."

Though her new Facebook group is not devoted to her recovery, Levey hopes it will help parents make sure their children don't go down the same road she did by encouraging people to share posts that promote variety and flexibility in their food choices, rather than rules, rigidity, and a sense of "good" vs. "bad."

"My favourite quote is 'what's healthier than kale is a good relationship with food."