Mosques across the country opened their doors Friday, welcoming Canadians to learn about Muslims, in response to the recent deadly attack in Quebec City.

"The way we can combat these issues — combat hate, violence and extremism — is only through love. Our response to hate should be love and understanding," said Zeeshan Ahmed, the imam for the Ahmadiyya Muslims in Saskatchewan.

Everyone was welcome to come in and ask questions at Regina's Mahmood Mosque, or just stand in solidarity with the community.

"One of the reasons this attack happened was because of the lack of education and … not knowing each other's cultures and teachings and religions," said Ahmed.

Everyone welcome

One of the misconceptions the imam said he clarified with some visitors was whether or not non-Muslims are welcome in the mosque.

"Our mosques are always open to everybody."

On his way to get groceries, Blaine Haukedel heard about the event and decided to stop by. He said he wanted to show his support for the community.

"Whatever it takes to make sure they know they're welcome here," he said.

Haukedel said he was greeted by friendly people who were happy to show him around the mosque.

Ahmed said many people were also asking about the Quebec City attack.

While the violence has been troubling for the Muslim community, Ahmed said the response from Canadians showing their love and support has been humbling.

"Our tomorrow is brighter than our yesterday."