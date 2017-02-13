Regina police are searching for two missing 12-year-olds who were last seen during the weekend.

They are Marie Acrossthemountain and Allan Joseph Pascal-Wolfe.

Marie Acrossthemountain — who also uses the last name McKay — was last seen on the 700 block of Garnet St. on Friday at noon.

She is described as Indigenous, five-foot-three-inches tall, 90 pounds with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red tuque, a black and white pair of Nike Air Jordans, and a brown, bomber-style leather jacket.

Allan Joseph Pascal-Wolfe was last seen on the 1100 block of McIntosh Street on Saturday.

He is described as Indigenous, five-foot-two-inches tall, 105 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and short black wavy hair.

No clothing description or photos were immediately available for Pascal-Wolfe.

There is no indication Acrossthemountain or Pascal-Wolfe are in danger but police are concerned and consider them to be vulnerable due to age.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.