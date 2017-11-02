Regina police are searching for two 11-year-old girls who have been missing since Nov. 1.

Deeanna Shephard and Sumaria Dubois were last seen in the area of Wakefield Crescent, in the Regent Park neighbourhood, around 2:30 p.m. CST Wednesday.

Shephard is described as being about five feet six inches tall, with shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the sleeve, black leggings, and black high-top shoes.

Dubois is described as being about five feet two inches tall, about 150 pounds, with shoulder-length straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, and black and grey leopard-print sweatpants.

No photos are available.

Police say there is no reason to believe the girls have come to any harm but they are concerned for the girls due to their age.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.