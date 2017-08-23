Regina police are searching for two teenage girls who have been missing since July.

Isidora and Nathania Machiskinic were last seen on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue, just after 5 p.m. CST on July 13.

Isidora, 14, is described as five foot 11 inches tall, with brown wavy, shoulder-length hair, light tips, brown eyes and a heavy build. She was last seen wearing wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Nathania, 15, is described as five foot 10 inches tall, with black hair usually kept in a ponytail, brown eyes, with a heavy build. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black hoodie.

Police do not believe they have come to any harm but they are considered to be vulnerable and police would like to ensure their safety.

The photo of Nathania is the best available, police said, adding they're not responsible for the markings on it.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.