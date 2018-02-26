Regina police are looking for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday.

Kayley Ponace was last seen on the 300 block of Angus Street around 11:30 p.m.

She is described as being about five feet five inches tall, around 100 pounds, with a thin build and short, straight red hair.

Police do not believe she has come to any harm but are concerned for her well-being due to her age.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

