Regina police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.

Sheyanne Prudence Nepinak was last seen on the 2200 block of Winnipeg Street around 1 p.m. CST.

Nepinak is described as Indigenous, approximately five feet eight inches tall, 180 pounds, with a heavy build, medium complexion, long, straight brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

Police said there is no reason to believe she has come to any harm but they are concerned for her wellbeing due to her age.

Anyone with information on Nepinak's whereabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.