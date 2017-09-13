The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old boy last seen Tuesday evening.

Jebb James Lynch was last seen on the 200 block of Smith Street at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He's described as Caucasian, about five-feet-three-inches tall, with light/fair complexion, short dirty blond hair and blue eyes.

Police also termed him a "vulnerable person."

He is believed to have been wearing a multi-coloured hoodie and a black T-shirt when he was last seen.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the boy is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.