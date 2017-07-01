The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 10-year-old boy missing since Friday night.

Uriah Dubois was last seen at 9:50 p.m. in the Sherwood Estates area of Regina.

Dubois is described as Indigenous, about four feet five inches, 80 pounds, with a thin build, short, straight hair that is dark brown, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing khaki camouflage dark green shorts, a black T-shirt and black shoes. He was riding a grey mountain bike.

Police say Dubois is not believed to be in danger, but is vulnerable due to his age and needs to be located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777- 6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.