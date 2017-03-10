Regina police have laid charges after methamphetamine was seized in two separate incidents Thursday involving stolen vehicles.

Early in the morning, police spotted a stolen van on Broad Street by 4th Avenue. The van was stopped and searched, and two men and a woman were arrested.

Along with meth, police recovered a handgun-style pellet gun, morphine pills, and IDs belonging to other people.

Also on Thursday, officers responded to a report that a stolen red car had been spotted on the 600 block of Athol Street. On the way to the area, police saw the car heading east on 6th Avenue, driving on the wrong side of the road.

The car was then seen driving up and down Albert Street before it ended up in a parking lot in the south end of the city. A man, who matched the description of the driver, was arrested nearby.

Charges against the 30-year-old include possession of meth, carrying a concealed knife, possession of break-in instruments and theft of a vehicle.

Meth, violent crimes and theft

The Regina Police Service has said meth has been contributing to more violent crimes and theft in the city.

In 2016, the city saw a 6.6 per cent increase in the number of crimes reported to police, driven primarily by increases in property crime.

Similar charges in other cities

Police in Saskatoon and Prince Albert, Sask., have laid charges over the last few weeks in similar incidents.

On Feb. 20, the Prince Albert Police Service recovered 16 grams of meth after officers pulled a vehicle over to check the driver's sobriety. A man and woman were arrested and charged for trafficking and being in possession of weapons.

In Saskatoon, meth was recovered from a car reported stolen from Prince Albert, which had a licence plate that was reported stolen in Humboldt, Sask.

Officers also seized meth, along with hydromorphone and Dilaudid pills, after a chase on Feb. 28 that involved two separate stolen vehicles.

In that case, officers had tried to pull over an SUV, which then left the city heading to Martensville, Sask. It eventually pulled into a rural yard, where the suspect abandoned the SUV and stole a car.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody after the stolen car smashed into a patrol car north of Warman, Sask.