Regina's mayor believes when it comes to regulating ride-hailing companies, they should be treated the same as taxis.

"We want to make sure that we treat ride-share the same as taxis in terms of regulation — that there's a fairness, an equitability there," Michael Fougere told reporters Friday.

"Having ride-share is good because competition breeds excellence in the market place, and I think that's an important element. So whenever the province continues and passes the legislation, we'll move forward on our regulations."

Fougere said that wouldn't happen until next year. Before city council is presented with a new bylaw or new regulations, he said the cab industry and residents will be consulted.

The cost of taxi licenses and standards around vehicle cleanliness are examples of the regulations the city needs to discuss when it comes to ride-hailing companies.

Taxi driver union wants level playing field

Leslie McNabb says the union representing taxi drivers in Saskatchewan is pitching that Regina and Saskatoon create a new taxi licensing system. (Leslie McNabb/Kirk Fraser)

Ensuring the same regulations are in place for cabs as ride-hailing companies is important to Leslie McNabb, who works for the United Steelworkers union, which represents drivers.

"Will these people have to get their vehicles safety tested every year?" she asked, saying that's what cab drivers are required to do.

"We'd like to see them regulated so that the playing field is the same, because the people that are doing this job right now, they know how to do this job."

McNabb has pitched the idea of replacing the city's current taxi licences with a licence called a "Sask plate," which could be sold directly to a driver, instead of dispatch company.

Fougere confirmed he knew of the idea, but did not provide comment.

Saskatoon to draft new bylaw

Meanwhile in Saskatoon, councillors on the transportation committee will vote Tuesday to draft a bylaw to allow ride-hailing companies to operate.

Saskatoon city staff are also being asked to review the taxi meter fair structure and current rules for taxis.