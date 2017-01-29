Regina Mayor Michael Fougere joined other leaders in the province to offer support for people affected by Donald Trump's travel ban.

In a statement published to his Facebook account on the weekend, Fougere said his city is ready to help out as needed when it comes to providing assistance.

"Regina is a city built on immigration, one that thrives on diversity and is strengthened by the sharing of knowledge and experience across cultural lines," his post said. "We have seen how positively our community views the arrival of new Canadians through the recent settlement of Syrian refugees."

President Trump on Friday issued an executive order limiting foreign entry from seven countries. One part of the order imposes a 90-day ban on all entry to the United States from countries with terrorism concerns. The White House said those countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all predominantly Muslim countries.

Another part of the order suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria.

Fougere said Regina will welcome people affected by the move.

"We will happily welcome and offer support to any individuals affected by the travel ban in the U.S.," he said. "The City of Regina and our community partners will assist those in need to the best of our opportunity and abilities, and we will work with the provincial and federal governments in any way necessary."

Over the course of about a year, beginning in late 2015, Regina was the destination for almost 650 Syrian refugees.