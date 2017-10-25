Five years after Michael Fougere first walked into City Hall as mayor, he says he'd run again if the people of Regina would have him.

Election day on Oct. 24, 2012, put the long-time city councillor in the mayor's chair, succeeding Pat Fiacco.

Fougere stopped by the CBC building Tuesday to talk to CBC-TV news anchor Jill Morgan about his hopes for the future, and what he loves most about the city.

The City of Regina announced in 2013 it was projecting a population of around 500,000 several decades down the road. A housing strategy is now in place for when that time comes.

The population is closer to 200,000 right now, but Fougere says growth towards the goal will continue.

"We're on our way," he said, adding that a 25-year plan is in place for growth related to infrastructure, city planning and housing developments.

Mayor Michael Fougere in the CBC lobby. (CBC news)

Eliminating homelessness

When it comes to goals, Fougere got some attention with an announced plan to end homelessness.

With a strategy from the federal government, and the YMCA spearheading the local project, the city has donated $60,000 towards creating a report called Functional Zero Homelessness. The report hopes to achieve an end result where there are enough services, housing and shelter for people in need.

The report should be finished sometime next year, according to Fougere.

Stadium talk

Looking back on his five years, the new Mosaic Stadium naturally comes up for discussion. When asked if he would do anything different if given the chance, he rejected the idea and gushed about his pride in the $278-million football stadium that's the home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

"We hope to see more diversity in how we use it," he said. "The Riders are important but it's a community owned facility."

Asides from Saskatchewan Roughrider games, the new stadium has hosted concerts, community sports games and professional soccer games, among other events.

Budget beat

This year's budget wasn't gentle on residents when it came to cuts and increased costs. Regina saw changes to leaf collection and cut-backs on landfill hours.

Fougere said some of the cuts are temporary and will be reversed, noting that the city "had to make some tough decisions" due to a time crunch.

"In hindsight we may have done it differently, but we will correct those and move forward next year."

As for next year, there's no word on what cuts will be added or retracted.