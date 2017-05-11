One man is facing charges of attempted murder and assault after two men were attacked May 3.

The two victims, ages 29 and 55, were attacked in their apartment complex on the 500 block of Wascana Street in Regina.

The assaults occurred within different parts of the building, police say.

Two calls were made to police within minutes of each other, each reporting an assault.

The 55-year-old man reported being assaulted by an unknown assailant, who then left his apartment.

In an apartment in a different part of the building, police found a 29-year-old man unconscious with serious injuries. He remains in intensive care in hospital.

A canine unit had attempted to locate the suspect but it proved unsuccessful. Further investigation led to an arrest on May 10.

Police say a 29-year-old man was charged in the assaults, and evidence obtained during investigation was enough for an attempted murder charge in the case of the attack on the man who was hospitalized.

The accused man will appear in provincial court Thursday afternoon.