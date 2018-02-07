The Regina Police Service handed out letters to the city's marijuana dispensaries on Tuesday, reminding them to "kindly govern yourself accordingly."

Last month, RPS police chief Evan Bray issued warnings to the city's dispensaries notifying them charges could be laid now that the Saskatchewan government had outlined its marijuana regulations.

"The law has not yet changed. There exists no legal way to purchase cannabis from a storefront or dispensary," Bray said in January.

"It's illegal — and we don't have the luxury to arbitrarily enforce what law we're going to enforce and what law we're not."

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray1:49

The letter warned dispensaries about possible charges related to trafficking, production and importing or exporting marijuana.

Multiple shops had shut down to avoid a potential conviction hindering their chances at one of six permits which will be issued by the province to future dispensaries in Regina.

"Today's activity would be the education to the owners and operators. At least, those that didn't heed the message on the 24th [of January]," the RPS said in an email on Tuesday.

"We delivered letters to each dispensary today, informing them of the laws with respect to the distribution and sale of cannabis marijuana. Now they know."

Marijuana is expected to be federally legalized this summer.

The province has designated 60 permits to be distributed to 40 communities throughout Saskatchewan, based on population.

