A Regina man who was initially charged with aggravated assault has had his charges upgraded to manslaughter after the death of the victim.

Police responded to a call on the 1100 block of Queen Street on Oct. 15, where they found an injured and unconscious man.

Twenty-five-year old Brendan Ross Akachuk of Regina was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Akachuk died from his injuries the next day.

Another 25-year-old man was arrested and made his court appearance the day after the incident. His aggravated assault charge was later withdrawn and the manslaughter charge laid.