A 26-year-old Regina man is facing numerous charges after a truck and credit cards were stolen Monday night.

But it wasn't the police who found the suspect — the victim of the theft tracked down and caught the suspect himself the following day.

At 5:20 p.m CST on Tuesday, Regina police were called to an address in the east end of the city. When they arrived they found the complainant holding the suspect on the ground.

He told police the suspect stole his truck and credit cards. Police say the complainant obtained information that led him to the suspect, using social media to enlist help in tracking his missing truck.

Regina police have charged the 26-year-old with possession of stolen property, theft, breach of recognizance, obstructing a peace officer and mischief.

Police say the man was charged with obstruction because he gave them a false name.

The man made his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.