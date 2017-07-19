A Regina man is suing two local police officers he says assaulted him last December.

Lawyer Tony Merchant filed the lawsuit in court on Tuesday on behalf of his client, 25-year-old James Escamilla.

Earlier this month, Cpl. Colin Magee, 44, of the Regina Police Service was charged with common assault after an investigation by the Public Complaints Commission into the December 2016 incident.

The lawsuit names Magee and another officer as responsible for assaulting and injuring Escamilla.

Cpl. Colin Magee, 44, has been charged with assault after an investigation by the Public Complaints Commission. (CBC News)

According to the lawsuit, Escamilla was in a cab just after midnight on the day in question and on his way to an overnight shift at Salvation Army's Waterston House.

Before the cab left, a police cruiser approached the vehicle and Escamilla got out. He walked towards the officers to answer questions.

The lawsuit claims Magee asked Escamilla for his ID and the officer reached to grab it from his hand. It says Escamilla was startled and pulled his hand back. And it says Magee threw Escamilla to the ground, assisted by the other officer.

The lawsuit says both officers kneed Escamilla "in the hips and back, while kneeling on top of him and wrenching his arms."

It says at that point, Escamilla asked to speak to a supervisor and alleges Magee responded "I am the supervisor."

Alleged assault caught on tape

Alleged assault by Regina police officer2:07

The interaction was captured by a camera on Escamilla's neighbour's house.

In the video, Escamilla is seen walking from his home to the cab. Within seconds, the police cruiser pulls up behind.

Escamilla leaves the cab and is approached by an officer he says is Magee. Less than a minute later, he's tackled and being held on the sidewalk. Two more cruisers then arrive. Escamilla is put in handcuffs and in a cruiser.

'I don't want to have to be fearful of the local police service.' - James Escamilla

He says he refused to fill out a statement and asked if he could leave. He says he left and headed to the hospital, where he stayed for seven hours.

Escamilla says he suffered bleeding and bruising on the left side of his face, bruising on his left wrist, long-term injuries to his right knee, and psychological pain and suffering.

"We respect the police. We should have better expectation of personal treatment than was shown on that video to James Escamilla," said Merchant.

The lawsuit seeks general and punitive damages against the officers. Merchant said both are monetary and are meant to send a message to police services that "this type of conduct will not be tolerated in Canada."

"I don't want to have to be fearful of the local police service," said Escamilla. "I don't want to be fearful to walk to work or to be outside in my neighbourhood or to call the police for service."

Officer reassigned

Magee has never been charged with any prior offences, according to Regina police Chief Evan Bray.

He has been reassigned to administrative duties, pending the outcome of the criminal process and an internal investigation under the Police Act.

"The decision was made, in this case, that suspension wasn't the best answer," Bray said on July 5.

"In this case, there's a lot of work we can get Cpl. Magee to do that isn't out dealing with the public."

Magee will make his first court appearance on the charge in provincial court in August.