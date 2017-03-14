A 46-year-old man has been arrested and shot with a Taser after trying to drive away from Regina police Monday night.

Police said it all started when the man wouldn't obey a traffic stop. He got out of his vehicle, and police chased him down the street in the 2200 block of Halifax Street.

The man then ran back to his vehicle and tried to drive off.

Officers thought the man was potentially dangerous and fired a Taser to stop him.

Police said they found a loaded gun, bear spray and drugs on the man.

The incident will be reviewed by Regina police, as is every time a Taser is used.

The investigation is ongoing.