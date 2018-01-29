A 30-year-old man from Regina is facing multiple charges in relation to an alleged hit and run over the weekend, including alcohol and drug-related charges.

On Sunday at about 3 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Lewvan Drive and Dewdney Avenue.

Investigators determined a taxi that was stopped at a red light heading north on Lewvan was rear-ended by a truck going in the same direction, which propelled the cab into the intersection.

Both vehicles were reportedly heavily damaged but the truck fled the scene.

There were five people in the taxi. The Regina Fire Department had to free two of the injured people from the taxi.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the other four occupants had minor injuries.

According to police, the truck's driver fled the scene without trying to help those who were injured.

Witnesses helped police find the suspect vehicle near 9th Avenue N.

The driver was taken into custody and is facing five charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm, exceeding a blood alcohol of .08 causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of a crash, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

He was released and is set to appear in Regina provincial court on March 8.