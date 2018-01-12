A Regina man is facing three child pornography-related offences, including charges of possessing and making child pornography.

Paul Hector Wilson, 63, also faces one additional count of accessing written child pornography.

Last September, Saskatchewan's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began investigating the activities of a person who uploaded child pornography to an email account.

The investigation tracked the offence to a Regina location and in October, the ICE unit conducted a search of the location, seizing several computers, electronic storage devices and a cell phone.

Wilson was arrested on Jan. 10. He appeared in Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Jan. 11 and was released on numerous conditions. His next court appearance will be Jan. 25.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of investigators from the RCMP, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service. Its mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the internet.