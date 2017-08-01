An autopsy has been ordered in the drowning death of a Regina man.

On Saturday, RCMP responded to Leslie Beach, where a man was found unconscious and not breathing.

First responders found the 58-year-old man near the water. He was declared dead while being taken to hospital by EMS.

Investigators determined that he was on the shore of Fishing Lake, then went into the water and couldn't get out.

The two adults who were with him got him out of the water, started first aid, and called 9-1-1 for help. No one else was injured during this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Fishing Lake is just east of the Quill Lakes near Wadena, Sask.