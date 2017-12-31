Regina's Brendan Thibault is swearing in the face of cancer on behalf of his uncle who is currently fighting for his life.

Less than a month ago, Thibault's uncle Tim (Thibault) was diagnosed with stage four cancer, which doctors said had spread to several organs. He had virtually no symptoms up until that point but was diagnosed following a routine check-up.

Doctors have given him only a handful of months but Thibault said Tim has implemented a strict regimen that consists of superfoods, minerals, vitamins and ozone therapy.

"Quality time with family and friends is what's important to him right now. We're all hoping these alternative treatments can help with just that," Thibault said, in an emailed statement to CBC News.

A Thibault family photo taken on Boxing Day. Tim is pictured in the back row on the far left, while Brendan is pictured in the second row second from the right. (Submitted by Brendan Thibault)

Thibault said his family is no stranger to cancer. His grandfather had a similar stage four cancer almost two decades ago and was able to fight it off.

"His doctors called him a miracle," Thibault said, crediting natural medicine for the recovery.

Thibault decided to do his part by starting a fundraiser in his own fashion.

Recently, he started selling T-shirts and hoodies emblazoned with the slogan F--k Cancer: We're Going to Fight.

The longtime graphic designer ran a clothing company called DEADWEIGHTapparel for about six years. He has also been part of several garment fundraisers in the past, including the We're All Human Initiative. In partnership with the Regina Open Door Society, the project raised funds for Syrian refugees in 2015.

Thibault said the response has once again been excellent.

"Based on the kind words of encouragement and support from friends and strangers alike, I'd say this project has definitely hit people on a personal level," he said. "We all know a friend or family member affected by Cancer and the numbers keep growing at an alarming rate."

Thibault said the products have "hit people on a personal level." (Facebook/Brendan Thibault)

For those who are taken aback, Thibault said the wording of his campaign is intended to be strong, vulgar and even slightly offensive.

"The reality is that cancer itself is just that," Thibault said. "It's an unwelcome guest in our lives and needs to be treated and viewed as such. It's not pink ribbons and rainbows. It's an ugly disease and deserves the attention and awareness that the shirt's ugly wording may bring."

While the slogan is trademarked by jewelry designer Susan Fiedler, Thibault said he hasn't received any pushback for its use.

The sale of men's and women's T-shirts and unisex hoodies is ongoing until Jan. 14. All proceeds benefit Tim, who has had to travel throughout the province from his home in Humboldt, Sask., for doctor visits.

There is also a GoFundMe set up for Tim which has raised more than $6,000 to date.