Three people have been arrested by Regina police and charged with kidnapping after a man was allegedly robbed and driven out of the city.

On June 24, police said a man was kidnapped from Regina, robbed, driven to the Muscowpetung First Nation and left there.

Police said his shoes and clothes were taken, and had to walk roughly four kilometres to a house to call RCMP.

The three suspects have been charged with kidnapping and robbery with violence.

Two of them have also been charged with careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a weapon obtained by crime. Those charges came after police found a gun lying on a bed at the time of the arrest.