Man charged with robbery, sexual assault

Regina Police have charged a man with robbery and sexual assault following an incident on March 21.

Police responded to a report of a robbery on the 1100 block of Victoria Avenue East, where a man with a knife had demanded money and then ran away.

The 32-year-old man was identified and arrested on Thursday.

He made his first court appearance on Friday where he faced charges of robbery and sexual assault.

Police are asking the public to come forward if they have any additional information about this case.