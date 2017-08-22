A wanted Regina man is facing six new charges after he was arrested with methamphetamine, cash, pellet guns and trafficking paraphernalia on Sunday, police say.

The accused, 26, already had warrants out for his arrest when police observed him cruising down the street in a red Pontiac Grand Am.

Officers saw him exit the vehicle on the 700 block of Pasqua Street, moved in for the arrest and took him into custody without incident.

Officers found the drugs when they searched him. A subsequent search of the vehicle found more drugs, as well as cash, pellet guns, cellphones and baggies.

The man made a court appearance Monday morning.