A Regina man has been charged with a variety indecent acts, including approaching women in cars and masturbating.

The 51-year-old appeared in court on multiple Criminal Code offences Tuesday morning.

It's alleged many of the offences took place in neighbourhoods south of the downtown between Nov. 30, 2016 and Jan. 15, 2017.

The man is accused of, on multiple occasions, approaching parked cars with a female occupant, exposing himself and masturbating.

He's also accused of possessing 12 "intimate" photos of someone and stapling them to outdoor signs in public places around the city.

In addition to nine counts of committing an indecent act and 12 counts of distributing intimate images without consent, the man is charged with violating a peace bond, which is a type of restraining order used to protect a potential victim.