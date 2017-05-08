Regina comedian Ian Morrison is using humour in his first feature film to tackle a very difficult topic: suicide.

Morrison described the plot of It's a Wonderful Afterlife to CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend as follows:

"The film is about a guy who ends up making the wrong choice of taking his life and he goes to heaven, and heaven is an office building, and St. Peter says, 'You gotta go back down to earth and save your ex-girlfriend's marriage as a way of earning yourself into heaven for making the wrong choice of taking your life.'"

"It sounds darker," said the 36-year-old Morrison. "But it's really not. It's pro-not making the wrong choice. It's an anti-suicide film."

Shot last year for $4,000 with a crew of up to 50 volunteers, It's A Wonderful Afterlife is the first film under the banner of Healing Through Humour, the Regina non-profit founded by Morrison which "teaches people living with mental health issues the art of comedy writing and performance," according to its website.

The film had its big-screen debut in Regina Saturday night. (Wilf Dieter)

It's a Wonderful Life had its big-screen debut in Regina on Saturday night.

"When I told [the crew] we could get to Galaxy [Theatre], they were just over the moon," said Morrison.

Death of Robin Williams spurred screenplay

The film was sparked by the passing of comedian Robin Williams, said Morrison.

"It made me feel like there was a time to comment on suicide, comedically, in a way that lets people know it's not the right choice," he said.

Morrison acknowledges the film's subject matter may turn some away.

But he hopes that, for those who do see it, the film removes some of the stigma of discussing suicide.

"I'm hoping the movie lets people know that this is a thing in life," he said. "It happens. It can happen to someone you know — your kid, your daughter, your friend. Almost every person in the world knows someone who has some sort of... mental illness, and I think it's important to try to talk about it."