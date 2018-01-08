You will be able to enjoy a beverage in Regina's industrial area this year if a proposed zoning amendment passes later this month.

The City of Regina is looking to change a zoning bylaw to expand patios to all industrial and commercial areas of the city, according to a Regina Planning Commission report.

Patios in Regina are considered "eating and drinking areas" connected to buildings where food and/or drinks are served.

Patios are permitted when located on areas such as sidewalks, parks or plazas, as long as they are located between the building in question and public space.

Patio use would include private and public, for clients of a business or its staff. Seating capacity is zone-specific.

The expansion of patios is said to exude a sense of betterment in the neighbourhood, including but not limited to "a sense of activity, safety and 'eyes on the street.'"

The amendment would be to ensure bylaws and regulations are consistent across the board and straight forward.

It's recommended the report be forwarded to city council on Jan. 29 for approval, which would then set in motion the necessary steps such as public notices before patio use is implemented.