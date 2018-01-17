The city of Regina is looking to grow by annexing some land west of Harbour Landing in the Rural Municipality of Sherwood.

Two quarter parcels would require some compensation for tax loss to the R.M., an estimated one time payment of $1,450.

As a result of the potential annexation, the city's map in the Official Community Plan bylaw would have to be updated.

The land is located west of the city's Harbour Landing neighbourhood, just north of the TransCanada highway.

The meeting will be discussed by the city hall executive committee and may go to city council for approval later this month. If approved, it will become part of the city on June 1.

The land would have been part of the boundary change back in 2013 but it was held off as the province was looking at a potential new interchange in the area. The interchange idea was eventually called off.