Three people are facing a number of weapons-related charges after police stopped a stolen vehicle in Regina this week.

Police said they received a report on Thursday just before 10 p.m. CST of an impaired driver in the 1100 block of Angus Street.

The licence plate reported to police also showed the vehicle was stolen.

When officers stopped the vehicle, one of the three people inside ran away and was eventually chased down and arrested by officers. The other two people were taken into custody without incident.

Officers also searched the vehicle and found a loaded firearm, ammunition and knives.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with weapons offences, driving while impaired and refusing to provide a breath sample.

A 22-year-old man and 23-year-old woman are also facing weapons charges, including careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Together, the trio are facing a total of 24 charges.

Two of them were due in court Friday, with the third scheduled to appear Monday.