Andrew Vanderhooft is just 15 and is turning heads at this year's Luther Invitational Tournament in Regina.

The six-foot-five Grade-10 student has poured in 57 points and grabbed 30 rebounds in just two games for the host Luther Lions at the 65th L.I.T.

"I was really nervous, with all of the fans. It was really hard to deal with. I just had to trust myself," said Vanderhooft.

Nerves were not apparent on Friday. He scored a game–high 34 points and added 13 rebounds.

Vanderhooft, who is playing his first year of senior basketball, said he has improved immensely from last year. He represented Saskatchewan at the Under 15 Nationals in Winnipeg.

He said that experience prepared him to play against players two years older.

"The ceiling is unlimited for him," said Lions coach Connor Hewson.

In fact, ceilings may be a problem for the tall and soft spoken Vanderhooft. He expects to grow a couple more inches.

His talent and height have already attracted attention in the post-secondary sports world.

"I really want to play after high school, hopefully in college or university. That's my goal," Vanderhooft said.

"I think it's great if he can play sports in university and have some of his tuition covered. We're trying to build guys that are well-rounded here as far as sports and school goes," Hewson said.