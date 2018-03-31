Library gives Regina musicians, filmmakers 'an opportunity to play and learn' with new digital media studio

Musicians and filmmakers in the community now have access to cutting-edge technology in the Regina Public Library's new digital media studio.

Located on the ground floor of the Central Library branch, the nearly $80,000 studio, which opened earlier this month, is billed as an interactive space with specialized hardware, equipment and software that gives library visitors a chance to learn about digital media and create professional quality audio and video productions.

Jeff Demitor, manager of e-servies for the library, says the goal is to provide digital resources to as many people as possible.

"One of the things that we're really focusing on now is that digital divide — so providing access to the tools and resources and software that often come with financial barriers," he said.

The space includes a sound-isolation room that functions as a recording studio.

The studio has electric guitars, an electronic drum kit, microphones, a digital mixer, and a professional camera and lenses, as well as several computers with professional-quality editing programs.

There is also a green screen and video recording equipment, which allows library customers to film and edit raw video footage using professional-quality software.

The studio includes computers with professional-quality editing software. (Regina Public Library)

According to Demitor, the library has two staff members who specialize in helping those who are new to the technology.

"We're here to give you an opportunity to play and learn, and really take a focus on guided education," he said.

"Most of our feedback so far has been just 'wow' factor. They're just amazed that the library is providing access to this sort of thing."

Equipment can be pre-booked, but walk-ins will also be accommodated as much as possible.