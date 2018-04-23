Sask. Party MLA running federally in Regina-Lewvan after winning nomination

A Saskatchewan Party MLA is making the jump to federal politics — the second such announcement this year.

Warren Steinley will be the Tory nominee for the Regina-Lewvan riding in the next federal election.

That seat is currently held by the NDP's Erin Weir.

Corey Tochor, former speaker of the house, won the Conservative nomination for the Saskatoon-University riding back in March.

Tochor, currently the MLA for Saskatoon Eastview, will replace long time MP Brad Trost as the Conservative Party of Canada's candidate in 2019.

Steinley received the nomination over the weekend.